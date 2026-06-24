Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are proud parents of their baby boy, Vihaan Kaushal. But do you know who he looks like the most? Grandfather of the baby, Sham Kaushal, has the answer for you!

Baby, oh baby! They say a woman's life changes after welcoming her child, and it goes the same for Katrina Kaif. Yes, one of the most loved and celebrated actresses is currently basking in all the love ever since she welcomed her baby boy, Vihaan Kaushal, with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal. The duo is at the best phase of their lives currently and making the most of it.

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Sham Kaushal On Who Does Vihaan Look Like The Most

Katrina and Vicky chose not to reveal the face of their baby boy. They often share glimpses of him on their social media accounts. Well, in a recent interview, Vicky's father and stunt director Sham Kaushal revealed whether the baby looks more like Vicky or Katrina. Talking to India today, he said, "He has changed my life. Whenever I am busy with work and can’t hug him physically, I do a couple of video calls with him and talk to him. He is so nice. I thank God as much as I can."

Sham Appreciates Katrina Kaif As a Mom

Talking about Vicky's ‘naughty’ childhood and praising Katrina as a mother, he further added, "There are so many parents in the world who are blessed by their children. I am one of them. I had never imagined all this. I have got two wonderful kids, and my daughter-in-law is so nice. I thank God."

About Katrina And Vicky's Baby Boy

Vicky and Katrina welcomed their baby boy in 2025. They announced the news with a heartwarming post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” On January 7, the couple revealed their son’s name as Vihaan Kaushal.

On The Work Front

Vicky is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, also starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film has landed in controversy after a 42-year-old carpenter, Chandradhari Singh Yadav, lost his life on the film's set. According to a report, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking the registration of an FIR against Sanjay and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the deceased's family, and an intricate investigation into the matter.