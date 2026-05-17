Directed by Mudassar Aziz, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ opened with Rs 4 crore on its first day in India. The romantic comedy picked up pace on Saturday and registered an impressive 43% jump in collections. According to early estimates, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore on day 2 across 6,717 shows nationwide.

With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 9.75 crore, while the India gross collection has touched Rs 11.70 crore. The movie also added Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on its second day, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 13.70 crore.