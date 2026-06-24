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AICWA Seeks Legal Action Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Love and War Crew Member's Death
The death of a crew member during the shooting of Love & War has triggered fresh concerns about workplace safety in the film industry. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded legal action, compensation for the victim's family
AICWA Raises Questions Over Safety Measures
The All Indian Cine Workers Association has approached Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that proper safety protocols were not followed on the set of Love & War. According to the association, the tragic death of crew member Chandradhari Singh Yadav could have been prevented if mandatory safety guidelines had been strictly enforced. The incident has intensified discussions about worker welfare and safety standards on large-scale film productions.
Family Faces Financial Hardship After Tragedy
AICWA highlighted the difficult situation faced by the deceased worker's family. Chandradhari Singh Yadav is survived by his wife and two young daughters and was reportedly the sole earning member of the household. The association has demanded ₹1 crore as compensation, along with financial support for the family and long-term assistance to ensure the education, welfare, and future security of his children.
Demand for FIR and Industry-Wide Safety Audit
The workers' body has called for the registration of an FIR against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the production house, and other responsible individuals. AICWA has also urged authorities to launch an independent inquiry, suspend shooting activities until safety compliance is verified, and conduct comprehensive audits across film sets in Maharashtra. The association further pointed to previous accidents linked to Bhansali's productions, arguing that stricter enforcement of workplace safety regulations is necessary to prevent future tragedies.
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