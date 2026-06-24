The workers' body has called for the registration of an FIR against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the production house, and other responsible individuals. AICWA has also urged authorities to launch an independent inquiry, suspend shooting activities until safety compliance is verified, and conduct comprehensive audits across film sets in Maharashtra. The association further pointed to previous accidents linked to Bhansali's productions, arguing that stricter enforcement of workplace safety regulations is necessary to prevent future tragedies.