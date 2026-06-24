Superstar Rajinikanth has an exciting lineup of films to look forward to. Dharman (Thalaivar 173) recently started its shoot under director Ashwath Marimuthu, and Jailer 2 reportedly targeting a Diwali 2026 release. Fans can also anticipate a potential reunion with Kamal Haasan in a future project.

Are you also awaiting superstar Rajinikanth to get back on the big screens? Then let us tell you some good news. Yes, the actor is all set to captivate audiences with a lineup of upcoming films, with Thalaivar 173 officially titled Dharman, its production is now underway in Chennai. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated sequel, Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is reportedly eyeing a festive release around Diwali 2026.

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Dharman (Thalaivar 173)

Rajinikanth's 173rd film, now officially titled Dharman, began its production on Tuesday, June 24, 2026. The film's first-look poster was also revealed on the same day. Ashwath Marimuthu, known for his work in Oh My Kadavule, has taken over the directorial responsibility for the film, replacing Cibi Chakaravarthi. The project is being bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International. The star cast of the film includes Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles, with music maestro Anirudh Ravichander composing the soundtrack. The initial announcement for Thalaivar 173 was made last year.

Jailer 2 Eyes a Diwali 2026 Release

The sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster Jailer has been tentatively titled Jailer 2. The film is currently in production and is reportedly going to aim for a grand release during Diwali 2026. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth will be reprising his lead role. The film is expected to continue the narrative of Muthuvel Pandian from the first installment.

Talking about the ensemble cast, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also anticipated to reprise their memorable roles from the original film. Early speculations about a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan were reported, though more recent updates suggest the actor has reportedly declined the offer. There are now talks with Hrithik Roshan for the role, though no official confirmation has been made.

Anticipation Builds for KH x RK Reunion and Other Projects

Beyond Dharman and Jailer 2, another multi-starrer project featuring both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, tentatively known as KH x RK Reunion or Thalaivar 174xKH238, is also in the works. This film is expected to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, marking another extraordinary creative collaboration for the director with Rajinikanth.

Apart from the staggering box office releases lined up for the actor, rumours have surfaced regarding a possible 'farewell film' that could be produced by his daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth. However, there's no official confirmation about the same.