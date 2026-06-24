Lionsgate has scheduled its fresh take on 'The Blair Witch Project' for a September 24, 2027 release. The reboot, directed by Dylan Clark, aims to reintroduce the horror classic for a new generation with original cast members returning as EPs.

The upcoming fresh take on 'The Blair Witch Project' is set to haunt theatres next year. Lionsgate, which is backing the supernatural thriller reboot, has scheduled the film to release on September 24, 2027. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionsgate (@lionsgate)

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Plot details about the film are yet to be revealed. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson previously referred to the reboot as a "new vision that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation," as per Variety.

Production Details and Original's Legacy

The upcoming 'Blair Witch Project' reboot is directed by Dylan Clark, with a script from Chris Thomas Devlin.

The original film was released in 1999, turning out to be one of the most commercially successful indie films of all time. It earned nearly USD 250 million at the global box office against a micro budget. The film uses "found footage" to showcase the alleged true story of three student filmmakers who disappear while making a film about the legend of the Blair Witch.

Original Team Returns to Produce

Returning to the film are original stars Joshua Leonard and Michael C Williams as executive producers, along with Eduardo Sanchez, Daniel Myrick, and Gregg Hale from the 1999 production, as per Variety. They will serve as executive producers on the upcoming film.

Announcement and Cast Reaction

Notably, the reboot was initially announced at CinemaCon in 2024. Following the announcement, the cast spoke to Variety, suggesting that they didn't expect to back over the internet to hype the horror franchise.

At the time, Donahue shared, "We had booked a couple of conventions. It's nice to hear nice things from the fans and see the guys. It was feeling very sweet for the first time in the whole history of this thing," as quoted by Variety. (ANI)