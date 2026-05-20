Directed by Mudassar Aziz, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ managed to maintain decent momentum at the ticket windows during its first week. After earning an estimated Rs 3.25 crore on Monday, the film witnessed a slight jump on Day 5 and collected around Rs 3.50 crore across 5,541 shows.

The film opened with Rs 4 crore on Day 1, followed by strong weekend growth with Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.75 crore on Sunday. With the latest numbers, the India net collection now stands at Rs 24.25 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 28.83 crore.

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