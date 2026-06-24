After a successful stint as a film journalist, Neeru Sharma has donned the director's cap. Yes, the veteran film journalist has marked her directorial debut with the launch of her short film Bandra Boy. The 21-minute thriller, which she also wrote and produced, delves into how media narratives shape and are influenced by the judgment.

Veteran entertainment journalist Neeru Sharma has officially marked her directorial debut with the launch of her short film, Bandra Boy. The 21-minute thriller, which she also wrote and produced, is set to be showcased at various national and international film festivals. The film touches on many aspects of social biases whilst narrating a compelling story about social judgments and inhibitions.

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Neeru is known for her extraordinary career spanning over two decades in covering Bollywood and television for leading media organisations. Her reportage has always been crisp, honest, and to the point. Her journey from reporting on the entertainment industry to now marching towards a film signifies a noteworthy transition in her professional life.

Perception Versus Reality

Bandra Boy navigates into the crucial play of media narratives, public perception, and social biases that often shape judgment long before the full truth takes the centre stage. The film is set against the backdrop of celebrity culture and intense public scrutiny, and it vitally examines the thin line between perception and reality, particularly in an era dominated by social media.

It is safe to say that Sharma has blissfully compiled her experiences, learnings, and inside scoops about the industry, society, and the glam world into this thriller short film. She has previously worked with prominent media networks, including Aaj Tak, News24, E24, and Sahara India, where she observed many situations where perception often overshadowed reality.

Getting To Know Her Perspective Better

Sharma said, “As a journalist, I have seen how quickly perceptions are formed and how easily they can become accepted truths. Bandra Boy explores that space through storytelling.”

Let us tell you that before starting her directing journey, Sharma underwent formal training in filmmaking, completing a Direction Course at the prestigious Whistling Woods International in Mumbai. Additionally, she received guidance and encouragement during her writing and filmmaking process from veteran actor and mentor Boman Irani.