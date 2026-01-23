- Home
Pathaan to Fighter: Republic Day’s Top 5 Box Office Giants — Will Border 2 Top Them All?
Republic Day has long been a prime release window for Bollywood spectacles, blending patriotism and box office power. Ahead of Border 2, here’s a look back at the five highest-grossing Republic Day releases ever.
5. Sky Force (Average)
- Release Date: Jan 24, 2025
- Earnings: ₹134.93 Cr
Starring Akshay Kumar, this film is about the IAF's first airstrike on Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Directed by Sandeep Kewlani.
4. Raees (Semi Hit)
- Release Date: Jan 25, 2017
- Earnings: ₹137 Cr
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, this action film stars Shah Rukh Khan, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in key roles.
3. Fighter (Average)
- Release Date: Jan 25, 2024
- Earnings: ₹215 Cr
This aerial action film by Siddharth Anand is based on 2019 military events between India and Pakistan. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.
2. Padmaavat (Blockbuster)
- Release Date: Jan 25, 2028
- Earnings: ₹302 Cr
Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed this historical drama based on the epic poem 'Padmaavat'. It stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.
1. Pathaan (All-Time Blockbuster)
- Release Date: Jan 25, 2023
- Earnings: ₹543.22 Cr
Shah Rukh Khan leads this action flick by Siddharth Anand, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Will 'Border 2' beat its record?
