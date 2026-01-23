On Republic Day 2026, cultural events across India celebrate patriotism, valor, and unity. Here’s a curated playlist of 8 powerful songs that honor the nation’s sacrifice and inspire a deep sense of pride.

Republic Day 2026: Every person in India is filled with a deep sense of patriotism. Films, which are a mirror of society, also reflect this love for the country. Many such films are made in Bollywood that showcase love and sacrifice for the nation. Here, we are sharing a list of some such songs that will change the way you celebrate this national festival.

1. Dil Deewane Ka Dola – Tahalka

This song, penned by the renowned lyricist Santosh Anand, reflects the spirit of sacrificing everything for the country. Filled with enthusiasm, unity, and the spirit of sacrifice, this song ignites the flame of patriotism in the youth and fills them with energy on national festivals like Republic Day.

2. Ae Watan Tere Liye – Karma

This is a timeless composition that shows love and dedication towards Mother India. In the voices of Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Aziz, this song evokes feelings of pride and emotion. Picturized on veteran actors like Nutan, Dilip Kumar, and Jackie Shroff, this patriotic song fills hearts with fervor.

3. Rang De Basanti – Rang De Basanti

Aamir Khan's classic movie also includes Rang De Basanti. Its title track reflects the sense of freedom, sacrifice, and responsibility of the youth. The revolutionary spirit shown in it awakens a sleeping conscience. This song also represents the multicultural fabric of the country.



4. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera – Swades

Composed by Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman, the song 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera' from the film Swades connects expatriate Indians back to their homeland. Picturized on Shah Rukh Khan, this song beautifully presents the emotions of India's soil, belonging, and returning home.

5. Aazadi – Bose: The Forgotten Hero

Created in the style of AR Rahman, this song portrays the indomitable courage, struggle, and fight for freedom of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It reflects a revolutionary spirit and self-respect. It makes one realize the value of freedom and the sacrifices made for it.

6. Sandese Aate Hain – Border

The tune for this emotional song from Sunny Deol's war drama movie was composed by Anu Malik. This song portrays the feelings of soldiers stationed at the border and their families. It presents a very poignant depiction of how soldiers deployed at the country's border miss their families.

The song titled 'Sandese Aate Hain' in Border 2 is also being well-liked.

7. Maa Tujhe Salaam – Vande Mataram (A.R. Rahman)

This song from A.R. Rahman's private album is an emotional tribute dedicated to Mother India. Rahman's voice and unparalleled music have made it timeless. This song strengthens the emotions of pride, respect, and patriotism.



8. Des Rangila – Fanaa

In this film starring Aamir Khan and Kajol, the song 'Des Rangila' celebrates India's diversity and culture. The lyrics perfectly narrate the story of India.