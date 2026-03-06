Actor Avika Gor and her husband Milind Chandwani have put an end to pregnancy rumours. They collaborated on a short film for the 'Bass 2 Min' campaign, which depicts them taking a pregnancy test that turns out to be negative.

Avika Gor Addresses Pregnancy Rumours with Short Film

Actor Avika Gor has finally put an end to the ongoing rumours surrounding her pregnancy. Avika, who was rumoured to be expecting her first child with husband Milind Chandwani, has collaborated for their "Bass 2 Min" campaign, reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster that can unfold in just a few minutes.

View this post on Instagram The short drama opens with Avika and Milind reacting to the sudden chatter circulating online. As notifications flood their phones, the situation spirals into a tense moment when they decide to take a pregnancy test - leading to a two-minute wait filled with nerves, curiosity, and anticipation. The film ultimately reveals the test result as negative, closing the loop on the rumours.

Avika Gor on Handling Speculation

Commenting on the short film, Avika Gor said, "When there's speculation around your personal life, it can quickly become overwhelming. But moments like these also remind you that life's smallest moments can carry a lot of emotion - the key is to take it in stride. Partnering with Kuku TV for the 'Bas 2 Min' campaign felt like a natural way to share that message..."

Avika and Milind's Relationship

Avika Gor, best known for her acting stint in the popular daily soap 'Balika Vadhu', officially sealed their relationship with a roka ceremony last year.

"He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)...and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I'm full filmy -- background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all," Avika wrote on Instagram at the time.

View this post on Instagram Later in the same year, the couple got married. (ANI)