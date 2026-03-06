Aditya Rawal reflects on the lessons of acting, calling his father Paresh Rawal his inspiration for versatility. He also opens up about working with Anil Kapoor in 'Subedaar', praising the senior actor for making him feel comfortable on set.

Aditya Rawal, son of veteran actor Paresh Rawal, reflected on learning new lessons with every project as he navigates the craft of acting. Reflecting on the beauty of the acting profession, the 'Subedaar' actor credited his father as a constant source of inspiration, describing him as the "perfect example of versatility."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Learning and Paternal Inspiration

Speaking to ANI, Aditya Rawal shared, "I believe that the biggest advantage of our profession is that we get to learn new things. No other profession in the world gives you the opportunity to learn to shoot arrows, to learn about brown sugar, and even to learn about the radicalisation of youth at the same time. All these things attract me a lot. Learning these things and getting into that role, I enjoy it. I actually look for it. I always want to do something different after that. There is an example in my own house, who has been working with versatility for the past 40 years."

Noting that his father, the veteran Paresh Rawal, continues to inspire him, Aditya added, "Looking at him, it happens to me to do something different, expand my boundaries, and challenge myself."

Working with Anil Kapoor in 'Subedaar'

Elsewhere in the conversation, Aditya Rawal also spoke about working with actor Anil Kapoor in 'Subedaar'. "In some action scenes, I was a little scared. Because he was such a senior actor. He pushed me in the difficult scenes. But that is his greatness that he made me feel comfortable. I remember asking him a lot of questions to him about his films, his journey, his working relationships and more. He is such a lovely person that he was accommodating for all of that," he told ANI.

Directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni, 'Subedaar' is written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar with dialogues by Triveni, Saurabh Dwivedi and Prajwal Chandrashekar. In the film, Kapoor plays Subedaar Arjun Maurya, and Rawal will be seen as Prince. (ANI)