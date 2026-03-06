Singer-rapper Badshah is in controversy over his Haryanvi song 'Tateeree'. Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda criticized the song for degrading the state's culture, and the Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned the artist over the lyrics.

Singer-rapper Badshah has found himself in the middle of a controversy following the release of his latest Haryanvi song 'Tateeree', drawing sharp reactions from many, including political leaders in Haryana. The track has faced criticism over its alleged objectionable lyrics, even prompting the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) to issue a formal summons.

Haryana Minister Deems Song 'Inappropriate'

Amid the growing criticism, Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda has also reacted to the row, stating such songs degrade the state's culture. Speaking to the media, Dhanda strongly deemed the song 'Tateeree' as "inappropriate." "This kind of singing, which is degrading Haryana's culture, is not appropriate. As soon as the matter came to light, the government immediately took a strong stand. The Chief Minister immediately ordered action against the accused, and an FIR has been filed against him. Furthermore, the Chief Minister has clearly ordered an investigation of the bus and its depot (filmed in the song). Strict action will also be taken against its driver and conductor..." he said.

Women's Commission Issues Summons

Earlier in the day, HSCW chairperson Renu Bhatia said the panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter following complaints that the song's lyrics are indecent and violate cultural boundaries and modesty. The controversy has been building since the track's release around March 1, 2026.

According to an official summons issued on March 6, the case concerns complaints filed against Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia. The document has been addressed to the Superintendent of Police in Panipat, directing authorities to ensure the presence of all concerned parties during the scheduled hearing. The HSCW has scheduled a hearing on March 13, 2026, at 11:30 am. The proceedings will take place at the Conference Hall, DC Office in Panipat.