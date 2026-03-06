Nagpur's brother duo, Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe, have won the latest 'MasterChef India' season. The grand finale, graced by chef Sanjeev Kapoor and judges, saw the brothers lift the coveted trophy and don the Golden Apron.

The latest edition of 'MasterChef India' has culminated in a spectacular grand finale, with Nagpur's brother duo, Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe, crowned as the winners of the season. The grand finale was graced by celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor, alongside judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur, where the brothers lifted the coveted trophy and donned the prestigious Golden Apron. The season introduced a unique format, starting with 50 pairs from across the country, each bringing their unique bond and culinary heritage to the MasterChef kitchen.

Chefs Reflect on a Landmark Season

Talking about being a part of MasterChef India, chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared, "Over the years, MasterChef and I have shared a long-standing association built on a common vision, to celebrate India's diverse culinary heritage and to give passionate cooks a national platform. What makes this season special is how it reflects a confident, forward-moving India, ambitious and proud of its roots. The contestants aren't just showcasing their skills, but also representing their states, their hometowns, and their culinary heritage with pride. This time India won't just get one winner, but two chefs who will rise together from this incredible platform," as per a press release.

Chef Vikas Khanna reflected, "As this season comes to a close and life returns to its everyday rhythm, the memories we created together will stay with us forever. Every winner carries the MasterChef legacy forward, and I truly hope Vikram and Ajinkya continue to shine and inspire many more."

Chef Ranveer Brar added, "MasterChef India has always been more than work, it's family. Goodbyes are never easy, but I firmly believe the best always wins, and this season was no exception. Vikram and Ajinkya proved that with every dish."

Chef Kunal Kapur described the season as "one of the finest." "The level of talent, creativity, and resilience displayed by the contestants has set a new benchmark. I have seen the grit in Vikram and Ajinkya's eyes, and that determination has rightfully earned them this victory. I feel immensely proud to have been part of a journey that celebrated such extraordinary passion and excellence," he added. (ANI)