Border 2 Advance Booking Creates History, Sunny Deol’s Film Beats Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar; Check
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has created history with massive advance booking numbers. The film’s first-day advance earnings have surpassed Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, showcasing huge audience excitement ahead of release.
'Border 2' advance bookings cross the double-digit mark
Reports say 'Border 2' advance bookings were so rapid, first-day earnings hit double digits. Ticket sales on BookMyShow jumped from 4,000 to 10,000 per hour on Thursday.
How much did 'Border 2' earn from advance bookings?
Trade reports state over 4 lakh advance tickets were sold for 'Border 2' by Friday, earning ₹12.5 crore for its opening. This includes ₹5 lakh from premium formats like IMAX.
'Border 2' earnings figure doubled in a single day
'Border 2' earned about ₹6 crore in advance bookings by Wednesday. A huge surge on Thursday alone added another ₹6+ crore, pushing the total collection into double digits.
'Border 2' beats 'Dhurandhar' in advance bookings
'Border 2' has surpassed Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' in advance bookings. 'Dhurandhar' earned over ₹9 crore but failed to reach double digits, a feat 'Border 2' achieved.
'Border 2' couldn't break 'Gadar 2's record
In advance bookings, 'Border 2' did not surpass Sunny Deol's biggest hit, 'Gadar 2'. Released in 2023, 'Gadar 2' remains on top, having earned about ₹17.50 crore.
