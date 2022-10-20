Paris Hilton goes desi on her India visit; see pics

Entrepreneur and American socialite Paris Hilton is on a two-day tour to Mumbai, India. She is here to launch the new line of her perfume brand. On her visit, Hilton opted to wear a red ensemble that made her dwell well per the Indian vibe.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Paris Hilton is presently in Mumbai on a two-day visit to launch her new fragrance range. The American socialist and entrepreneur arrived at the event wearing a red ensemble with a plunging neckline. With this, she also wore sheer silver gloves. To accessories her look, Hilton opted for emerald jewellery and funky sunglasses. Upon her arrival at the launch venue, Hilton posed happily for the shutterbugs who were stationed there to capture her, while also clicking selfies with her fans.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday; she is here to launch a new range of a fragrance. The launch event was held at a mall in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. Apart from the launch event, Hilton also interacted with her fans by clicking pictures.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The American socialite also shared a video on her social media in which she was seen wearing a heavily embellished lehenga and blouse in pastel colours. The video and the pictures of Paris Hilton from the launch event reflect how she completely dwelled on the Indian culture on her visit.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Paris Hilton shared another video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen wearing one more Indian outfit in blue. This attire too of Hilton was heavily embellished.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Sharing the video on her social media handle, Parish Hilton wrote: “Love wearing and supporting local designers when I travel. 🥰🇮🇳 In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer @PapaDontPreachByShubhika styled by @Marta.Del.Rio. 😍👗 Which one should I wear to my @ParisHiltonFragrances Launch today? 🤔 #RubyRush 🍒”

Image: Varinder Chawla