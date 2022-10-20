Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1

    Late Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar will be posthumously conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna', the state's highest civilian award, in front of Vidhana Soudha here on November 1, which also happens to be 'Kannada Rajyotsava', the state's formation day.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 8:15 PM IST

    On November 1, which also happens to be "Kannada Rajyotsava," the day the state was founded, late Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be posthumously given the "Karnataka Ratna," the state's highest civilian award, in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

    The youngest of Dr Rajkumar's five children, 46-year-old Puneeth Rajkumar, passed away on October 29 last year after a heart arrest. He was lauded as one of the reigning stars of the Kannada film industry.

    Following a meeting with senior ministers, officials, and the late actor's family members on Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the award presentation would take place on the grand stairs of Vidhana Soudha (the location of the state legislature and secretariat) on November 1 at 5 o'clock.

    "This award is given in recognition of the contribution of Puneeth Rajkumar to the Kannada film field, Kannada language and culture. He is a real Karnataka Ratna as he has remained in the hearts of people permanently through his achievements during his life," Bommai told reporters. 

    "He must always be the source of inspiration for youths and for this purpose this award will be given to him posthumously," he said, adding that after November 1, three more functions will be held in different parts of Bengaluru as part of a 10-day programme dedicated to Puneeth. 

    Ministers, legislators, achievers, well-known literary and film figures, and other notable individuals are expected to attend the event.

    At the "Puneetha Namana," an event honouring Puneeth Rajkumar organised by the Karnataka Cinema Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in collaboration with Sandalwood film actors' and technicians' groups, the Chief Minister had announced that the late actor would get the award.

    Puneeth Rajkumar will be the ninth recipient of the Karnataka Ratna, which was last awarded to Dr Virendra Heggade for social service in 2009. 

    Interestingly, Puneeth's late father Dr Rajkumar was among the first recipients of the Karnataka Ratna award in 1992, along with poet Kuvempu. Other recipients of the award are S Nijalingappa (Politics), C N R Rao (Science), Bhimsen Joshi (Music), Shivakumara Swamiji (Social Service), and Dr J Javaregowda (Education & Literature). 

    Puneeth, popularly known as 'Appu' and 'Power Star' by his fans, made his debut on screen when he was just six-months-old and went on to win a national award as a child artiste for the film 'Bettada Hoovu'. He then re-emerged as a lead actor in 2002 and went on to star in 29 films, delivering some big hits.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 8:15 PM IST
