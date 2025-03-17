IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant to Heinrich Klaasen – Top 5 highest-paid players in Indian Premier League

Top 5 Most Expensive Players in IPL: Rishabh Pant has made history as the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Let's find out who the top 5 most expensive players in IPL are, along with Pant.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

Top 5 most expensive players in IPL 2025: The IPL 2025 auction broke many records unexpectedly. Many players got record-breaking prices. Rishabh Pant is at the top of this list. Overall, Rishabh Pant has set a record as the most expensive player in IPL history. Now, let's find out who the top 5 most expensive players in IPL are.

1. Rishabh Pant (₹27 Crores, Lucknow Super Giants):

Rishabh Pant has created history as the most expensive player in IPL history. His explosive batting style and wicket-keeping skills have made him a highly sought-after player. Many teams competed for him. Finally, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) acquired Pant for a whopping ₹27 crores. Rishabh Pant will lead the Lucknow team in IPL 2025. Pant is a very dynamic player and has the ability to turn the match around.


2. Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 Crores, Punjab Kings):

Shreyas Iyer also fetched a record price in the IPL 2025 auction. He became the most expensive player after Rishabh Pant. Punjab Kings acquired Iyer, who was previously in the KKR team, for ₹26.75 crores in the auction. Consistent performances and great captaincy qualities have made him a valuable player in the IPL. The Punjab team has high expectations that Iyer will lead Punjab towards the IPL title in the upcoming season.

3. Venkatesh Iyer (₹23.75 Crores, Kolkata Knight Riders):

Venkatesh Iyer is recognized for his all-round abilities. That's why Kolkata Knight Riders spent a whopping ₹23.75 crores for him. He has emerged as a star player with excellent performances with bat and ball. So far, he has impressed with super innings for KKR. His brilliant performances have made him a key player for KKR.

4. Heinrich Klaasen (₹23 Crores, Sunrisers Hyderabad):

South African star wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen is in high demand in IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained him for ₹23 crores after his good performances in the previous IPL. With this retention price, he has joined the list of most expensive players in the IPL 2025 season. Heinrich Klaasen continues to be a big star middle-order batsman with destructive batting hitting ability. That's why he is in high demand.

5. Virat Kohli (₹21 Crores, Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Virat Kohli is also among the most expensive players in IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained King Kohli, who continues to be in the team, for ₹21 crores. Virat Kohli, who is recognized as a run machine in the world of cricket, has a huge fan following. Virat Kohli has played many amazing innings for RCB in IPL. Also, he has achieved many records along with scoring the most runs in IPL.

