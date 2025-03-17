Lifestyle

Toothpick Crafts: Amazing DIY Projects for Kids and Teachers

Create scenery with toothpicks

For children's art and craft projects, you can create a tree, house, animal, and sun on a black sheet using toothpicks. Stick them with glue and make an amazing scenery.

Make a doll dress with toothpicks

If you want to teach your child something creative, first create a sketch of a doll and then vertically attach toothpicks to make her dress. 

Create creative scenery with toothpicks

To come first in the competition, cut the tops of small toothpicks and create a fine scenery. Make a house by the lake, ducks in front, and tree designs in the back.

Create a wall painting

To create some amazing DIY crafts at home, you can make a sketch of a woman on a black sheet and then create a pot and sari with toothpicks, then make a tree behind her.

Home decor item

You can also make home decor items with the help of toothpicks. Cut the toothpicks at the top and attach them to create the face of a stag or deer.

Decorate the mirror with toothpicks

If you have a small round colored mirror, you can make a hanging mirror by arranging the toothpicks in small and large sizes on it. 

Playing spiral made of toothpicks

For children to play with, cut the toothpicks from the side and attach them to give them a spiral shape. Paint it in rainbow colors. Tie a string on top to hang it.

Make a snow glitter ball with toothpicks

Cut the toothpicks from the end and stick them on a ball. Paint it with silver or glitter color and make snowballs for the kids. 

