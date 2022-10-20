Michael teaser: Sundeep Kishan’s beast mode unleashed in film also starring Vijay Sathupathi among others

Makers of ‘Michael’ released the teaser of the Sundeep Kishan-starrer on Thursday. The film which also features actors Vijay Sethupathi, Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Menon, Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa Sharma, Anasuya and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, is set to release in the theatres soon.

Sundeep Kishan-starrer ‘Michael’ will soon hit the theatres. Makers of the film which also stars actor Vijay Sethupathi released the teaser on Thursday. Showcasing Sundeep in an action avatar, the teaser has already become a hit with the fan. Helmed by Ranjit Jeykodi, the film also stars actors Gautham Menon, Divyansha Kaushik, Varun Sandesh, Anasuya, Ayyappa Sharma and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Several other stars including Dhanush also shared wishes for filmmaker Ranjit Jeykodi and Sundeep Kishan for the film’s teaser release. “Wishing @jeranjit @Dir_Lokesh @sundeepkishan all the very best for Michael,” wrote Dhanush.

Another actor who congratulated the ‘Michael’ team, was Dulquer Salmaan. “Wishing the entire team of #Michael the very best !! Check out the rocking Malayalam teaser!” wrote Salmaan while congratulating the team.

The action-packed film ‘Michael’, a pan-India film, will release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is bankrolled by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. It is also produced in association with Karan C Productions LLP while Narayan Das K Narang is presenting the movie.

Meanwhile, actors Dhanush, Rakshit Shetty and Dulquer Salmaan launched Michael’s Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of the teaser, respectively. The Hindi version, on the other hand, was released by Bollywood beauties Janhvi Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

On the professional front, actor Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’. The film which was released early this year in the theatres was successful at the box office.