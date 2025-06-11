'Panchayat' to 'Scam 1992': Top 10 Indian web series according to IMDb ratings
The trailer for Panchayat season 4 is out! Here's a look at the all-time most popular web series and their IMDb ratings. See where Panchayat ranks in the top 10
1. Topping the list of most popular web series is Aspirants by Naveen Kasturia and Shivankit Singh Parihar. It has a 9.2 rating on IMDb.
2. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, starring Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary, comes in second. It boasts a 9.2 IMDb rating.
3. Panchayat, featuring Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta, takes the third spot with a 9.0 IMDb rating.
4. Kota Factory, with Mayur More and Jitendra Kumar, secures the fourth position, also with a 9.0 IMDb rating.
5. The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, holds the fifth spot with an 8.7 IMDb rating.
6. Sacred Games, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, comes in sixth with an 8.5 rating.
7. Asur, starring Arshad Warsi and Anupriya Goenka, ranks seventh with an 8.5 rating.
8. Mirzapur, with Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, takes the eighth spot, holding an 8.4 rating.
9. College Romance, starring Gagan Arora and Apoorva Arora, comes in ninth with an 8.3 rating.
10. Breathe, featuring R Madhavan and Amit Sadh, rounds out the list at tenth place with an 8.2 rating.