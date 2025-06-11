Panchayat 4: It's election season in Phulera; Manju Devi vs Kranti Devi
Panchayat Season 4's trailer shows election heat. Manju Devi and Kranti Devi face off. What will the Secretary and the villagers do in this showdown?
| Published : Jun 11 2025, 04:27 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : @panchayat season 4
The Panchayat Season 4 trailer is out! It's election time, with familiar faces and a comedic twist.
Image Credit : @panchayat season 4
Jitendra Kumar plays Abhishek Tripathi, the engineering grad turned village secretary.
Image Credit : @panchayat season 4
Sanvika plays Rinki, Manju Devi and Brij Bhushan's daughter, adding a touch of romance.
Image Credit : @panchayat season 4
Raghubir Yadav plays Brij Bhushan Dubey, the Pradhan-pati who runs the village politics.
Image Credit : @panchayat season 4
Durgesh Kumar plays Bhushan, aka Banrakas, a cunning rival to Manju Devi.
Image Credit : @panchayat season 4
Neena Gupta plays Manju Devi, the Pradhan, whose husband calls the shots.
Image Credit : @panchayat season 4
Suneet Rajbhar plays Kranti Devi, Bhushan's wife and Manju Devi's election rival.
Image Credit : @panchayat season 4
Faisal Malik plays Prahlad Pandey, the emotional Deputy-Pradhan.
Image Credit : social media
Chandan Roy plays Vikas Shukla, the assistant and Abhishek's close friend.
