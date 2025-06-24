- Home
Panchayat Season 4 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Let's find out the real-life ages of the cast, from Jitendra to Pradhan ji.
Abhishek Tripathi
Abhishek Tripathi plays Secretary Ji, Jitendra Kumar, in Panchayat. He was born on September 1, 1990, in Rajasthan. As of 2025, he is 35 years old.
Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta plays Pradhan Manju Devi in Panchayat 4. Born in Kolkata on June 4, 1959, she's a veteran in the film industry. As of 2025, she is 66.
Raghubir Yadav
Raghubir Yadav plays a key role in the show as Pradhan Manju Devi's husband. He was born in Madhya Pradesh in 1957.
Sanvikaa
Sanvikaa plays Rinki, Pradhan ji's daughter, in Panchayat 4. Born on June 8, 1990, she is 35 as of 2025.
Chandan Roy
Chandan Roy plays Vikas, the secretary's assistant, in Panchayat 4. Hailing from Bihar, he was born in 1995, making him 30 years old.
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik plays Prahlad Pandey (Prahladcha) in Panchayat 4. His acting is adored by fans. Born on September 1, 1980, he is currently 44.
Sunita Rajwar
Sunita Rajwar plays Kranti Devi in Panchayat 4. Born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in 1969, she is 56 years old.
Durgesh Kumar
Durgesh Kumar plays Banrakas in Panchayat 4. Born in 1969, he is currently 41 years old.