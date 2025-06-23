OTT releases this week: Panchayat 4 to Raid 2; watch these online
Get ready for a jam-packed final week of June (23rd-30th) on OTT platforms! A bunch of awesome movies and web series are dropping on various platforms. Let's dive into the details
| Published : Jun 23 2025, 11:30 AM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
19
Image Credit : instagram
This week is gonna be lit on OTT! Heaps of web series and movies that fans have been eagerly waiting for are about to drop. Catch Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 if you missed it in theaters.
29
Image Credit : instagram
Head Over Heels series is streaming on Prime Video from June 23rd. There's a lot of buzz around this show.
39
Image Credit : instagram
The super popular web series Panchayat's fourth season is out this week! Catch it on Prime Video from June 24th. Chandan Roy, who plays Vikas, mentioned in an interview that it might drop by the night of June 23rd.
49
Image Credit : instagram
Countdown's first season hits Prime Video on June 25th. Superhero fans can also check out Ironheart, streaming on Jio Hotstar from June 25th.
59
Image Credit : instagram
The Bear returns with its 4th season. Binge all 10 new episodes on Jio Hotstar from June 26th.
69
Image Credit : instagram
Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh's web series, Mystery, a suspense thriller with a dash of comedy, premieres on Jio Hotstar on June 27th.
79
Image Credit : instagram
Squid Game's next season, possibly its last, hits Netflix on June 27th.
89
Image Credit : instagram
Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's Raid 2, after rocking the box office, is coming to Netflix on June 27th.
99
Image Credit : instagram
Psychological crime drama Smoke is ready to release. Catch it on Apple TV+ from June 27th.
Top Stories