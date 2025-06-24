Panchayat Season 4 premiered, and Twitter exploded with fan reactions. Some praised the storyline, while others were disappointed with Pradhanji's election loss. Let's dive into the Twitter review.

The much-awaited Panchayat Season 4 premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, the show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles. This season offers several twists and turns in the lives of Pradhan ji and Sachiv ji. Let's see how people reacted to the series.

Twitter Reactions to Panchayat 4

One user wrote, ‘Hi @TheViralFever, Panchayat Season 4 once again proves why Panchayat is a storytelling gem. With every episode, it masterfully balances lighthearted village misadventures and deeper emotional undercurrents. Now… Awaiting Season 5✨’

Another user praised Panchayat, writing, ‘Just finished watching #PanchayatSeason4 — what a beautiful blend of humor, emotion, and village politics. This season had its highs and lows: Sachiv Ji finally cleared the CAT exam (huge moment!) but on the other hand, Pradhan Ji lost the election… and that truly stung.’

A third user wrote, ‘Banrakas became Pradhan.’

A fourth user wrote, ‘Panchayat Season 4 peaks at "Ashirvaad" (Episode 5). Not as good as previous seasons. Politics is the major plot, can't help but compare with previous seasons. is always a treat to watch.’

