Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Palak Tiwari HOT Photos: Actress creates storm in BOLD purple top; check out her searing pictures

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 1:15 PM IST

    TV icon Shweta Tiwari's daughter and bollywood actor, Palak Tiwari, is already making waves on social media. The stunning actress and model always elevate sartorial trends and fashion on Instagram with her scintillating photos.

    article_image1

    Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

    Palak Tiwari is a debutant actress who made her Bollywood debut in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' Palak Tiwari is heating things on the internet with her sizzling pictures, which always go viral on social media.

    article_image2

    Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

    Palak Tiwari serves a dose of hotness and allure in a BOLD dark purple coloured plunging neckline top with purple floral printed pants to accentuate her look.

    article_image3

    Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

    Palak Tiwari is raising the stakes of beach fashion by donning a white plunging neckline bra with a netted and quirky cover-up top.

    article_image4

    Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

    Palak Tiwari makes heads turn with sultry photos on social media. She looks drop-dead hot and gorgeous in the red bikini while posing in a pool.

    article_image5

    Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

    Palak Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous and sizzling in an orange and light-yellow shaded strapped tie-up bralette top with open highlighted tresses and a straw hat with bold nude brown lip-shade to enhance her look.

    article_image6

    Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

    Palak Tiwari has captured the attention of netizens and fans on social media in the white plunging neckline bra with a netted cover-up top with sensual expressions on camera.

    article_image7

    Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

    Palak Tiwari looks sexy and stunning in this short black cut-out waisted attire, which flaunts her cleavage and washboard abs.

    article_image8

    Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

    Palak Tiwari amplifies the hotness with her seductress pose and sensual look in a black monokini with a printed cover-up as she stands ready to set herself into the pool.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? ADC

    Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? Know here

    Stunning Harry Potter characters transformed into Sabyasachi models using AI; leaves internet baffled snt

    Stunning! Harry Potter characters transformed into Sabyasachi models using AI; leaves internet baffled

    'Bawaal': Kanpur to Auschwitz - Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor share their shooting experience MSW

    ‘Bawaal’: Kanpur to Auschwitz - Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share their shooting experience

    Hazarduari Palace to Bishnupur temples: 10 historical places of West Bengal for all those history lovers ATG EAI

    Hazarduari Palace to Bishnupur temples: 10 historical places of West Bengal for all those history lovers

    Jawan TEASER OUT: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's never-seen-before fiery avatar within double roles vma

    Jawan TEASER OUT: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's never-seen-before fiery avatar within double roles

    Recent Stories

    Communication to Leadership - 7 soft skills for career success MSW

    Communication to Leadership - 7 soft skills for career success

    Is your house haunted? 7 signs to look out for RBA EAI

    7 signs that suggests your house is haunted

    cricket Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: 7 iconic quotes of legendary cricketer osf

    Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: 7 iconic quotes of legendary cricketer

    Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? ADC

    Did Erica Lindbeck INDEED delete her Twitter account after 'Futaba AI cover video'? Know here

    Himachal Pradesh deluge threatens to further spike tomato prices in North India snt

    Himachal Pradesh deluge threatens to further spike tomato prices in North India

    Recent Videos

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon