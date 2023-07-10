Palak Tiwari HOT Photos: Actress creates storm in BOLD purple top; check out her searing pictures

TV icon Shweta Tiwari's daughter and bollywood actor, Palak Tiwari, is already making waves on social media. The stunning actress and model always elevate sartorial trends and fashion on Instagram with her scintillating photos.

Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

Palak Tiwari is a debutant actress who made her Bollywood debut in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' Palak Tiwari is heating things on the internet with her sizzling pictures, which always go viral on social media.

Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

Palak Tiwari serves a dose of hotness and allure in a BOLD dark purple coloured plunging neckline top with purple floral printed pants to accentuate her look.

Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

Palak Tiwari is raising the stakes of beach fashion by donning a white plunging neckline bra with a netted and quirky cover-up top.

Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

Palak Tiwari makes heads turn with sultry photos on social media. She looks drop-dead hot and gorgeous in the red bikini while posing in a pool.

Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

Palak Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous and sizzling in an orange and light-yellow shaded strapped tie-up bralette top with open highlighted tresses and a straw hat with bold nude brown lip-shade to enhance her look.

Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

Palak Tiwari has captured the attention of netizens and fans on social media in the white plunging neckline bra with a netted cover-up top with sensual expressions on camera.

Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

Palak Tiwari looks sexy and stunning in this short black cut-out waisted attire, which flaunts her cleavage and washboard abs.

Image: Palak Tiwari / Instagram

Palak Tiwari amplifies the hotness with her seductress pose and sensual look in a black monokini with a printed cover-up as she stands ready to set herself into the pool.