A viral social media clip of a vehicle with a "CM 2026" number plate has reignited discussions about Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay. The slogan, long used by his supporters, gained prominence after he became Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister in 2026.

Tamil cinema superstar-turned-politician Vijay has once again taken social media by storm after a viral clip featuring a vehicle carrying the “CM 2026” number plate reignited political discussions across India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The video, widely circulated across X, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, has become one of the most talked-about political clips online, especially after Vijay’s remarkable rise in Tamil Nadu politics this year.

The viral moment gained traction because many supporters had long projected Vijay as a future Chief Minister candidate even before his formal political success. The “CM 2026” slogan was earlier used by fans and supporters during political rallies, fan events, movie celebrations and online campaigns connected to his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). After Vijay officially became Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in May 2026, old campaign visuals and fan-made promotional clips resurfaced online, creating renewed excitement among supporters.

The clip reportedly shows a luxury vehicle with a customised registration featuring “CM 2026,” symbolically linking Vijay’s political ambitions with his eventual electoral success. Social media users called it a “prediction that came true,” while many fans described the viral moment as “cinema becoming reality.” Political commentators also noted how Vijay’s political branding successfully blended film-star charisma with aggressive digital outreach targeted at young voters.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan Shuts Down Politics Buzz After Viral ‘CM’ Video Resurfaces

Vijay’s transition from one of Tamil cinema’s biggest actors to Chief Minister has remained among the biggest political stories in India this year. His party, TVK, emerged as a major political force during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, ending decades of dominance by the traditional Dravidian parties. Analysts believe Vijay’s popularity among youth voters, first-time voters and urban audiences played a major role in the party’s historic performance.

The viral number plate clip also triggered comparisons with scenes from Vijay’s films, where he frequently portrayed anti-corruption heroes, political reformers and mass leaders. Several fans online linked the moment to blockbuster political dramas in Tamil cinema, saying Vijay’s real-life journey now resembles a movie script. Director Shankar recently praised Vijay’s rise and said, “The people’s wish has come true,” a statement that itself went viral across social media.

Celebrities too have reacted strongly to Vijay’s political success. Actor Rajinikanth dismissed rumours of rivalry and said he felt “exhilarated” seeing someone from the film industry become Chief Minister. Meanwhile, actor Chiranjeevi congratulated Vijay and expressed hope that he would win people’s love like former leader MGR.

Political observers say the viral “CM 2026” clip highlights the growing influence of digital campaigning and fan-driven narratives in modern Indian politics. From movie theatres to election rallies and now governance, Vijay’s journey continues to dominate headlines, social media trends and political conversations nationwide.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's Suit: CM Power Dressing Secret Breaking Internet With Beast Link