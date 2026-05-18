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Bollywood Divorces: Mouni-Suraj Nambiar to Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne, 6 Shocking Celebrity Splits
Divorces in Bollywood usually surprise. The recent divorce of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar startled everyone. Even before Mouni and Suraj, the business had stunning divorces that shocked viewers.
Shocking divorces in Bollywood
1. Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's wedding surprised everyone, but their divorce was an even bigger shock. The two married in 1991 against their families' wishes and then separated in 2004. The couple has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
2. Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora
3. Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan
4. Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao
5. Sohail Khan-Seema Sachdev
6. Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani had a love marriage in 2000. They were together for 17 years and then got divorced in 2017. Their divorce also shocked fans. The couple has two daughters, and they co-parent them.
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