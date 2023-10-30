Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OTTplay Awards 2023: Sanya Malhotra, Alaya F,Sobhita Dhulipala and others grace award ceremony [PICTURES]

    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    OTTplay Awards witnessed the presence of several prominent Bollywood stars. Sanya Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, and Mona Singh were among the celebrities who graced the event with their attendance

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Alaya F was spotted in a stunning maroon gown at the event. She notably starred alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film "Freddy," which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Kartik, who donned a dashing black suit paired with a black T-shirt, attended the event as well. In the film "Freddy," he portrayed the role of a menacing dentist, and his remarkable performance earned him the prestigious Best Actor (male) award

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Sobhita Dhulipala looked gorgeous in a golden sari and a flower hairdo. She paired the sari with a full sleeve matching golden blouse

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Raveena Tandon was spotted wearing a short black dress. She looked her ravishing best in the attire.

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Jawan star Sanya Malhotra was spotted wearing a royal blue off-shoulder gown at the OTTplay awards last night

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Nawazuddin Siddique was spotted wearing a white t-shirt, which he paired with a grey blazer and white trousers

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Anil Kapoor was spotted at the OTTplay awards looking handsome as ever in a black blazer and black trousers

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Karishma Tanna was spotted wearing a silver dress at the OTTplay awards last night at Mumbai. Darlings won the best film award

