OTTplay Awards 2023: Sanya Malhotra, Alaya F,Sobhita Dhulipala and others grace award ceremony [PICTURES]
OTTplay Awards witnessed the presence of several prominent Bollywood stars. Sanya Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, and Mona Singh were among the celebrities who graced the event with their attendance
Varinder Chawla
Alaya F was spotted in a stunning maroon gown at the event. She notably starred alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film "Freddy," which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Kartik, who donned a dashing black suit paired with a black T-shirt, attended the event as well. In the film "Freddy," he portrayed the role of a menacing dentist, and his remarkable performance earned him the prestigious Best Actor (male) award
Sobhita Dhulipala looked gorgeous in a golden sari and a flower hairdo. She paired the sari with a full sleeve matching golden blouse
Raveena Tandon was spotted wearing a short black dress. She looked her ravishing best in the attire.
Jawan star Sanya Malhotra was spotted wearing a royal blue off-shoulder gown at the OTTplay awards last night
Nawazuddin Siddique was spotted wearing a white t-shirt, which he paired with a grey blazer and white trousers
Anil Kapoor was spotted at the OTTplay awards looking handsome as ever in a black blazer and black trousers
Karishma Tanna was spotted wearing a silver dress at the OTTplay awards last night at Mumbai. Darlings won the best film award