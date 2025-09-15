- Home
This week, Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, and ZEE5 are streaming movies and series like The Trial 2, Platonic, and Billionaires Bunker
Image Credit : Asianet News
OTT Releases
New movies and web series are ready to entertain audiences on OTT platforms this week. Several new titles will be streaming on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video, including dramas, thrillers, and romantic comedies.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Netflix
Black Rabbit (Sept 18): A NYC hotspot owner's empire is at risk when he lets his troubled brother back into his life. Platonic (Sept 18): A strange love triangle begins when a guest arrives at the Blue Moon Hotel. My Lovely Liar (Sept 19): Mok Sol-hee, who can detect lies, doubts her ability when she meets a mysterious songwriter. She Said Maybe (Sept 19): Mavi's life turns upside down after discovering she's heir to a wealthy Turkish family. Billionaires Bunker (Sept 19): Old rivalries flare up among billionaires hiding in a luxury bunker during a global conflict. 28 Years Later (Sept 20): Decades after the Rage virus, survivors live on an island, but one discovers terrifying secrets.
Image Credit : Asianet News
JioHotstar
The Trial Season 2 (Sept 19): Kajol returns as Noyonika Sengupta, facing new challenges in family and career. New cast members include Aasrani and Karanvir Sharma.
Image Credit : Asianet News
ZEE5
Housemates (Sept 19): Newlyweds Karthik and Anu experience strange happenings in their dream home, uncovering a shocking secret.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Prime Video
Gen V Season 2 (Sept 17): This series will stream on Prime Video starting September 17, 2025.
