From Love In Vietnam to Saiyaara, this Friday brings 14 fresh releases, 8 films and 6 web series, making their way from theatres to OTT platforms, offering a wide variety for every viewer.
1. A clever woman
Where to watch: Theatres
Genre : Comedy Thriller
Director: Umesh Shukla
Star Cast: Divya Khosla, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sushant Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Geeta Agarwal Sharma and Chhaya Kadam
2. Love In Vietnam
Where to watch: Theatres
Genre: Romantic Drama
Director: Rahat Shah Kazmi
Star Cast: Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Khả Ngân, Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, Gulshan Grover, and Meer Sarwar
3. What will Mannu do?
Where to watch: Theatres
Genre: Comedy
Director: Sanjay Tripathi
Star Cast: Vyom Yadav, Sanchi Bindra, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra and Charu Shankar
4. Mirai: Super Warrior (Telugu)
Where to watch: Theatres
In different languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi and Mangali
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Thriller
Director: Karthik Ghattamaneni
Star Cast: Teja Sajja , Ritika Nayak, Manchu Manoj Kumar, Shriya Saran and Jagapathi Babu
5. Jagnuma
Where to watch: Theatres
Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
Director: Ram Reddy
Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tilottama Shome
6. Heer Express
Where to watch: Theatres
Genre: Comedy Drama
Director: Umesh Shukla
Star Cast: Divita Juneja, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Gulshan Grover, Preeti Kamani, Meghna Malik, Javed Khan Amrohi and Rahul Dev.
7. Kishkindhapuri
Where to watch: Theatres
Genre: Horror Thriller
Director: Kaushik Pegallapati
Star Cast: Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Iyengar, Hyper Adi, Makrand Deshpande, and Sudarshan
8. Saiyaara
Where to watch: OTT (Netflix)
Genre: Musical Romantic Drama
Director: Mohit Suri
Star Cast: Aahan Pandey, Anit Padda, Varun Badola, Shad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar and Sid Makkar
9. Rambo in Love (Telugu Web Series)
Where to watch: OTT (Jio Hotstar)
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Director: Ajith Reddy
Star Cast: Abhinav Manikanata and Payal Chengappa
10. Do You Wanna Partner (Web Series)
Where to watch: OTT (Amazon Prime Video)
Genre: Comedy Drama
Director: Archit Kumar and Colin D'Souza
Star Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Javed Jaffrey, Nakul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari and Neeraj Kabi
These 4 web series also came on OTT on Friday
10. You and Everything Else (South Korean Series)
Where to watch: OTT (Netflix)
Genre: Drama, Romance
Director: Jo Young Min
11. Every Minute Counts Season 2 (Mexican Series)
Where to watch: OTT (Amazon Prime Video)
Genre: Historical and Period Drama
Directors: Jorge Michel Grau, Frenando Urdapileta, Analeine Cal y Mayor
12. Maledictions (Spanish Series)
Where to watch: OTT (Netflix)
Genre: Political Thriller
Director: Daniel Burman and Martin Hodara
13. Ratu Ratu Queens
Where to watch: OTT (Indonesian Series)
Genre: Comedy Drama
Director: Lucky Kuswandi