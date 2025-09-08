Image Credit : Asianet News

The Dead Girls – September 11

Based on the novel by Jorge Ibargüengoitia, this series tells the story of how the Baladro sisters built a brothel empire in 1960s Mexico and turned ruthless. Palina Gaitan, Arcelia Ramírez, and Joaquín Cosío star.

Diary of a Ditched Girl – September 12

This romantic comedy web series showcases the fun and struggles of Amanda in the dating world. Carla Sehn, Moa Madsen, and Ingela Olsson star.

The Wrong Paris – September 12

A love story of a woman who thinks she's landing in Paris, France, but ends up in Paris, Texas. See how her life changes after meeting a cowboy bachelor.

You and Everything Else – September 12

An emotional drama showcasing the lives of two friends from youth to adulthood, their affection, and conflicts. Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun star.

Materialists – September 13

Starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, this film is a New York City triangle love story. A smart matchmaker struggles to choose the right partner.