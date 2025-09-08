OTT releases THIS week: Coolie to Dead Girls Check full list here
Coolie, The Dead Girls, Materialists, Diary of a Ditched Girl, Do You Wanna Partner, and more new movies and web series are releasing on OTT this week
This Week OTT Releases
This week's OTT releases are exciting! Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other platforms have crazy new content. The list includes Rajinikanth's Coolie, the Hollywood flick Materialists, The Dead Girls, Diary of a Ditched Girl, and Do You Wanna Partner.
Netflix
The Dead Girls – September 11
Based on the novel by Jorge Ibargüengoitia, this series tells the story of how the Baladro sisters built a brothel empire in 1960s Mexico and turned ruthless. Palina Gaitan, Arcelia Ramírez, and Joaquín Cosío star.
Diary of a Ditched Girl – September 12
This romantic comedy web series showcases the fun and struggles of Amanda in the dating world. Carla Sehn, Moa Madsen, and Ingela Olsson star.
The Wrong Paris – September 12
A love story of a woman who thinks she's landing in Paris, France, but ends up in Paris, Texas. See how her life changes after meeting a cowboy bachelor.
You and Everything Else – September 12
An emotional drama showcasing the lives of two friends from youth to adulthood, their affection, and conflicts. Kim Go-eun and Park Ji-hyun star.
Materialists – September 13
Starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, this film is a New York City triangle love story. A smart matchmaker struggles to choose the right partner.
Prime Video
Coolie – Second week of September
Starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this film showcases the journey of a man seeking revenge. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj star, with Aamir Khan in a special appearance.
Do You Wanna Partner – September 12
Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, this series follows two friends who start a beer brand and face challenges and hardships.
Mirayi on the Big Screen
Young hero Teja Sajja's Mirayi releases in theaters on September 12. There are high expectations for this movie, where Teja Sajja plays a superhero again. Manchu Manoj plays the villain.
Tunnel and Kiskindha Puri Release
Tunnel, starring Lavanya Tripathi and Atharvaa Murali, releases in theaters on September 12.
Bellamkonda Sreenivas's horror thriller Kiskindha Puri also releases on September 12.