- Home
- Entertainment
- OTT Releases THIS Week of September: Dhadak 2 to Hridayapoorvam; Full list of movies/series releasing
OTT Releases THIS Week of September: Dhadak 2 to Hridayapoorvam; Full list of movies/series releasing
OTT Releases This Week of September 2025: Viewers can enjoy films and web series of various genres, including comedy, action, and horror thrillers, on OTT platforms from the comfort of their homes this week. Take a look at the streaming dates
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Social Media
What's coming to OTT on September 22?
Sep 22 releases: Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai (Sony LIV), Million Dollar Listing India S2 (Sony LIV), Reality Ranis of the Jungle S2 (Discovery), and Tulsa King S3 (Jio Hotstar).
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Social Media
Plenty of entertainment on OTT on September 23-24
Sep 23: Sundarkand (Jio Hotstar). Sep 24: Hotel Costiera (Prime Video), Marvel Zombies (Jio Hotstar), Sixer S2 (Amazon MX Player), and Slow Horses S5 (Apple TV+).
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Kajol-Twinkle's chat on September 25
Coming on Sep 25: Alice in Borderland S3 (Netflix), Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle (Prime Video), and Wayward (Netflix).
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Lots of films on OTT on September 26
Releases on Sep 26: Dhadak 2 (Netflix), Hridayapoorvam (Jio Hotstar), Son of Sardaar 2 (Netflix), Janavar: The Beast Within (Zee5), and The Serial Killer's Apprentice (Discovery).
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Weekend will be special on OTT on September 28
Sep 28 releases: Bigg Boss Kannada S12, Death of a Unicorn, The Bald of Wallis Island, and The Friend, all on Jio Hotstar.
Latest Videos
Related Stories