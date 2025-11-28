Image Credit : Getty

Back in 2013, WWE’s Thanksgiving edition of SmackDown gave fans one of the funniest holiday segments ever. Acting as the strict but hilarious General Manager, Vickie Guerrero decided to host an eating competition. The contest featured Titus O’Neil and The Great Khali, who battled to see who could devour the most food.

The segment quickly spiraled into pure chaos, with Guerrero’s over-the-top reactions adding to the comedy. Fans couldn’t stop laughing at the absurdity, and the moment has since been remembered as one of the most entertaining holiday skits in WWE history.