4 Wildest WWE Thanksgiving Segments That Left Fans Laughing for Years
WWE has delivered some unforgettable Thanksgiving chaos over the years. From food fights to potluck dinners, these holiday moments remain fan favorites.
Vickie Guerrero’s Eating Contest Turns SmackDown Into Comedy Chaos
Back in 2013, WWE’s Thanksgiving edition of SmackDown gave fans one of the funniest holiday segments ever. Acting as the strict but hilarious General Manager, Vickie Guerrero decided to host an eating competition. The contest featured Titus O’Neil and The Great Khali, who battled to see who could devour the most food.
The segment quickly spiraled into pure chaos, with Guerrero’s over-the-top reactions adding to the comedy. Fans couldn’t stop laughing at the absurdity, and the moment has since been remembered as one of the most entertaining holiday skits in WWE history.
SmackDown’s 2004 Thanksgiving Food Fight Becomes Legendary
Food fights have become a WWE holiday tradition, but the one from November 25, 2004, stands out above the rest. On that SmackDown episode, rivalries were set aside as nearly every superstar joined in a massive food-throwing celebration.
Turkeys, pies, and stuffing flew across the arena as the roster turned the ring into a battlefield of mashed potatoes and gravy. The sheer chaos and laughter made it one of the earliest and wildest Thanksgiving blowouts WWE ever produced. Fans still recall the madness nearly two decades later.
WWE’s Feast Fight In 2018 Delivers Comedy And Carnage
In 2018, WWE introduced the Feast Fight, a holiday-themed match that blended comedy with complete disorder. The ring was surrounded by tables stacked with turkeys, pies, and stuffing trays, setting the stage for mayhem.
Superstars slipped across the floor, crashed into desserts, and even used food as weapons. The match quickly became a hilarious mess, with fans enjoying every second of the spectacle. It was a perfect example of WWE turning a festive celebration into unforgettable entertainment.
The New Day’s First Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner In 2015
The New Day brought their trademark charisma to Thanksgiving in 2015 with their first official potluck dinner segment. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods hosted the celebration, inviting stars like Sasha Banks and Naomi to join in the fun.
The dinner was filled with chaos, jokes, and plenty of personality, making it one of the most unique holiday ideas WWE ever attempted. Although it was billed as the “First Annual” potluck, the concept never returned. Still, the segment remains a standout moment in WWE’s holiday history.
