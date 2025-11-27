Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend has sparked widespread curiosity for its bold take on modern relationships and emotional boundaries. With the film now heading to OTT, viewers are eager to know when and where they can stream this eye-opening drama.

Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend was responsible for huge buzz during its theatrical release with its bold themes and emotionally heart-wrenching storytelling. The film hit the theaters on 7 November 2025 and is now moving into the digital phase, with the viewers eagerly waiting for its release on OTT platforms.

The Girlfriend OTT Release

Sources from the industry have confirmed that Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for The Girlfriend. The digital premiere is reportedly scheduled for 11 December 2025, one month after its theatrical release. This broadens the film's audience to those who may have missed out on its cinematic showing or prefer emotional drama from the comfort of home.

What Makes The Girlfriend One to Watch Out For?

It tells the story of Bhooma, played by Rashmika Mandanna, a young postgraduate who embarks on an intense relationship with Vikram, played by Dheekshith Shetty. The romance begins sweetly but gradually becomes suffocating, filled with emotional manipulation, insecurity, and toxic control.

This is not a film that relies on sensationalism but captures the real essence of how relationships can swing from affection to anxiety without warning. Rashmika's performance was laden with vulnerability—her striking impersonation of a woman who battles confusion, guilt, and awakening earned her the love of many audiences.

For those who care for an emotional drama, Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend balances intensity, relevance, and superb performances. With its OTT premiere set for 11 December 2025, the film promises to be a meaningful watch, engaging the audiences beyond the facade of a typical love story.