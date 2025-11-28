Yami Gautam Birthday Special: A Look at Her 7 Highest-Grossing Films
On Yami Gautam’s birthday, fans are celebrating her journey from TV to becoming one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses. Known for her strong performances and diverse roles, here’s a look at her seven highest-grossing films.
Uri The Surgical Strike
Yami Gautam's 2019 film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, is her highest-grossing movie. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this film earned ₹342.06 crore at the box office.
OMG 2
Yami Gautam's hit film OMG 2, released in 2024, performed brilliantly at the box office. Director Amit Rai's movie earned ₹221.08 crore.
Kaabil
Director Sanjay Gupta's action-thriller film Kaabil was released in 2017. This hit film of Yami Gautam earned ₹208.14 crore.
Bala
Yami Gautam's superhit film Bala was released in 2019. This social comedy film by director Amar Kaushik earned ₹172 crore at the box office.
Article 370
Yami Gautam's 2024 hit film Article 370 was directed by Aditya Suhas. That political action thriller earned ₹110.57 crore.
Badlapur
Yami Gautam's hit film Badlapur came out in 2015. This action thriller by director Sriram Raghavan earned ₹103 crore.
Action Jackson
Yami Gautam's film Action Jackson was released in 2014. The action film by director Prabhu Deva earned ₹88.87 crore. The movie was a disaster.
Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Yami Gautam's 2018 film Batti Gul Meter Chalu was a drama film directed by Shree Narayan Singh. This flop film earned ₹56 crore.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.