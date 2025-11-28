- Home
- Entertainment
- King, Toxic to Border 2: 10 Most Awaited Action Films of 2026 Set to Dominate the Big Screen
King, Toxic to Border 2: 10 Most Awaited Action Films of 2026 Set to Dominate the Big Screen
Several big films are slated for release in 2026, and action movies are set to stand out. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sunny Deol, here’s a quick look at the most awaited action films of the year.
Sunny Deol's Border 2
Sunny Deol's multi-starrer film Border 2 will be released in 2026. This film by director Anurag Singh will be available to watch on January 23. It features Varun Dhawan and more.
Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's Alpha
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are set to go full action mode in YRF’s spy film Alpha, which is scheduled to release on April 17, 2026.
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3
Rani Mukerji is set to return in action mode once again, with Mardaani 3 scheduled to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.
Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan
The film Battle of Galwan is a war drama where Salman Khan will be seen doing intense action. Chitrangada Singh is in the film with him. The movie will release in June 2026.
Kartik Aaryan's Nagzilla
Kartik Aaryan's film Nagzilla will be released on August 14, 2026. It's an action-horror film. In it, Kartik will be seen playing the role of a shape-shifting serpent.
Shah Rukh Khan's King
Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited action film, King, will be released in 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, and more.
Ram Charan's Peddi
South star Ram Charan's film Peddi is an action-packed movie releasing on March 7, 2026. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in lead roles.
Yash's Toxic
Superstar Yash's film Toxic will feature high-octane action scenes. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, it releases on March 19, 2026. It stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and more.
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2
Fans will once again see Rajinikanth in action mode. His film Jailer 2 is coming. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, it will be released on June 12, 2026, with Mohanlal.
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan
Thalapathy Vijay's action film Jana Nayagan releases Jan 9, 2026. It stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.