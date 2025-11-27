At IFFI, Ramesh Sippy paid an emotional tribute to the late Dharmendra, recounting his dedication to Sholay. Sippy announced the iconic film will be re-released with its original, uncensored ending, restoring his creative vision.

An Emotional Tribute and a Major Announcement

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) turned nostalgic as legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy paid an emotional tribute to actor Dharmendra while revisiting the timeless legacy of Sholay during an 'In-Conversation' session titled '50 Years of Sholay: Why Sholay Still Resonates?'. Hosted by his wife, actor-producer Kiran Sippy, the session saw Ramesh Sippy recount behind-the-scenes memories that highlighted Dharmendra's unmatched dedication, humility and passion, qualities that shaped some of the most unforgettable moments in 'Sholay'. He got emotional recalling his long association with Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24. Sharing a defining memory from the film's shoot, Sippy said that during a horse-riding action sequence, the saddle slipped, causing the actor to fall. "My heart stopped for a moment," said Ramesh Sippy, "but Dharam ji just stood up, dusted himself off, and was ready to go again. He always wanted to push himself and try new things."

Ramesh Sippy shared one of the most eagerly awaited announcements for cinephiles: the re-release of Sholay this time with its original ending intact, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. When the film was first released in 1975 during the Emergency, the then-censor board objected to the climax where Thakur Baldev Singh kills Gabbar Singh using his spiked shoes, insisting that a police officer could not be portrayed seeking revenge. Reluctantly, the filmmaker and his team had to reshoot the ending. "Now you will see the movie as it was made," an elated Sippy told the audience, celebrating the long-overdue restoration of his creative vision.

Behind the Scenes: Crafting a Masterpiece

The director described how he sought a completely new visual palette for the film. At a time when Hindi cinema's dacoit dramas were mostly shot in Rajasthan and the Chambal valley, Ramesh Sippy scouted and discovered the rugged terrain near Mysuru and Bengaluru. The rocky backdrop gave Sholay a distinctive look never seen before in Indian cinema.

The filmmaker shared how Sholay broke new ground in cinematography, action choreography and storytelling. He credited Dharmendra and the ensemble cast for trusting his vision at a time when many of the film's concepts were unprecedented in Hindi cinema.

The Story of Gabbar Singh

This setting also added an unusual contrast--Gabbar Singh, with his raw UP accent, terrorising a landscape in South India. Speaking about Amjad Khan's unforgettable portrayal, Sippy revealed that Danny Denzongpa was the original choice but was unavailable due to overseas shooting commitments. Amjad Khan, recommended by writers Salim-Javed, impressed Sippy with his theatrical prowess, and the rest became cinematic history.

The iconic filmmaker also noted that the screenwriting duo had initially pitched a two-line concept to Manmohan Desai, who passed on it. But the Sippys' father-son duo, that is, the great GP Sippy and son Ramesh Sippy, immediately recognised its potential. Within a month, the screenplay was complete, and a mercurial villain was born when Sippy told Salim-Javed he wanted a character who was unpredictably dangerous. That is how Hindi cinema got one of its finest villains of all time, stated the maker of Sholay.

A Symphony of Teamwork and Technical Prowess

Sippy emphasised that Sholay was a product of extraordinary teamwork. Among the many firsts introduced by the film, one should note that it was the first Indian film to bring in a professional fight-sequence team from the UK. It pioneered safety protocols for action scenes in Hindi cinema, informed Kiran Sippy.

During the interaction with the audience, the filmmaker also stated that Cinematographer Dwarka Divecha set new benchmarks with his visual storytelling. He also recalled Production Manager Ajiz Bhai played a pivotal role behind the scenes. The evocative lighting of Jaya Bachchan's evening lamp sequence took days to capture, waiting each day for the perfect "magic hour.", revealed the master film-maker.

Sholay's Timeless Legacy

He also reminisced about the timeless song "Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge", penned by Anand Bakshi and composed by R.D. Burman, which continues to echo across generations.

For many in the audience, Ramesh Sippy's heartfelt memories served as a reminder that behind the grandeur of Sholay stood an actor whose spirit and humanity made the film timeless.

To commemorate the 50-year milestone, IFFI showcased the iconic Sholay motorbike on its festival grounds, drawing large crowds of admirers reliving the world that Dharmendra and Ramesh Sippy helped create. (ANI)