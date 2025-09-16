OTT releases September 15 to 21: New Movies, Series set to stream online; Check
Several web series and films are releasing on OTT this week (between September 15 and September 21). These include everything from action thrillers to comedy and courtroom dramas. Find out about this week's OTT releases
1. The Treasure Hunters
When is it releasing: September 15, 2025
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Genre: Adventure, Reality
2. Gen V Season 2 (English)
When is it releasing: September 17, 2025
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Satirical Superhero
3. Elio (English)
When is it releasing: September 17, 2025
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Genre: Animated Science Fiction Film
4. The Morning Show Season 4
When is it releasing: September 17, 2025
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Genre: Drama
5. Black Rabbit (English)
When is it releasing: September 18, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
Genre: Crime Thriller
6. The Ba**rd of Bollywood (Hindi)
When is it releasing: September 18, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
Genre: Satirical Drama
7. Sinners (English)
When is it releasing: September 18, 2025
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Genre: Horror
8. Dukaan Da Munda 3 (Punjabi)
When is it releasing: September 19, 2025
Where to watch: ZEE5
Genre: Action Crime Drama Film
9. Haunted Hotel (English)
When is it releasing: September 19, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
Genre: Adult Animated Horror Comedy Series
10. Indra (Tamil)
When is it releasing: September 19, 2025
Where to watch: SunNXT
Genre: Crime Thriller
11. Police-Police (Tamil)
When is it releasing: September 19, 2025
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Genre: Comedy Drama Series
12. Swiped (English)
When is it releasing: September 19, 2025
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Genre: Biographical Drama
13. The Surfer (English)
When is it releasing: September 19, 2025
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
Genre: Psychological Suspense Thriller Film
14. The Trial Season 2 (Hindi)
When is it releasing: September 19, 2025
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Genre: Courtroom Drama
15. 28 Years Later (English)
When is it releasing: September 20, 2025
Where to watch: Netflix
Genre: Post-Apocalyptic Coming-of-Age Horror Film