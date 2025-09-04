Coolie on OTT: When and Where to Watch Rajinikanth’s Classic Film Online
Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has become a massive pan-Indian hit, breaking box office records and winning praise, with an OTT release expected soon for fans to enjoy at home.
Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has taken the Indian film industry by storm. With a star-studded cast from different film industries, the movie was designed as a pan-Indian project and has set new benchmarks for Tamil cinema.
Record-Breaking Box Office Collections
Coolie opened to massive success, collecting ₹151 crore worldwide on its first day. Although the official figures were slightly lower than some early estimates by trackers, the film still holds the record for the highest opening day in Kollywood history. In India alone, it grossed an impressive ₹80 crore, while overseas collections hit ₹75 crore. Premiere shows in North America and the UK contributed ₹26.6 crore and ₹1.47 crore, respectively. The film has already crossed ₹500 crore globally, making it one of the biggest hits in recent times.
Acclaim from Fans and Industry Leaders
The film has received widespread praise for its engaging screenplay and strong performances. Udhayanidhi Stalin, a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics and cinema, took to social media to congratulate Rajinikanth on his 50 years in the industry. He shared his excitement about the film’s appeal to audiences nationwide and expressed confidence in its continued success.
Talented Team Behind the Film
Coolie’s success is credited to a talented creative team. Lokesh Kanagaraj co-wrote the screenplay with Chandru Anbazhagan. The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has been a hit with audiences. Girish Gangadharan’s cinematography adds a visual flair to the movie. The cast includes Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, with a special appearance by Bollywood star Aamir Khan.
Upcoming OTT Release
Fans eager to watch Coolie at home won’t have to wait long. Reports suggest that the film is set for its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video, possibly on September 11. This will give viewers across the country and beyond easy access to the blockbuster.