Image Credit : Film

Talented Team Behind the Film

Coolie’s success is credited to a talented creative team. Lokesh Kanagaraj co-wrote the screenplay with Chandru Anbazhagan. The film’s music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, has been a hit with audiences. Girish Gangadharan’s cinematography adds a visual flair to the movie. The cast includes Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, with a special appearance by Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

Upcoming OTT Release

Fans eager to watch Coolie at home won’t have to wait long. Reports suggest that the film is set for its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video, possibly on September 11. This will give viewers across the country and beyond easy access to the blockbuster.