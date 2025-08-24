Coolie vs War 2: Day 10 Collections In—Rajinikanth or Hrithik, Who's Winning?
Rajinikanth’s 'Coolie' and Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR’s 'War 2' have completed 10 days in theatres. Both films continue to dominate the box office. Here’s how much they’ve earned in 10 days.
Coolie and War 2 released together
'Coolie' and 'War 2' both released on Independence Day, August 14th. Both had a fantastic opening at the Indian and worldwide box office. However, 'Coolie' seemed to have a bigger impact than 'War 2'. Let's see how much both films earned in 10 days.
Rajinikanth's film Coolie
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' has dominated the box office since day one, opening with 65 crores. The movie was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, with the Tamil version receiving the best response.
Coolie's Collection
'Coolie' earned 54.75 crores on its second day and 39.5 crores on the third. The movie did a business of 229.65 crores in its first weekend. Its 10th-day collection was 10 crores.
Coolie's Worldwide Collection
Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' is rocking not only the Indian box office but also the worldwide one. The film has earned 245.50 crores in India so far. Globally, its collection has reached 447.5 crores.
Hrithik Roshan's War 2
At the box office, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR's 'War 2' is facing tough competition from 'Coolie'. The film had a great opening, earning a solid 52 crores. Released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, the Hindi version received a better response.
War 2 Box Office Collection
'War 2' earned 57.85 crores on its second day and 33.25 crores on its third. Its first weekend collection was 204 crores, less than Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'. On its 10th day, it earned 6.25 crores.
War 2 Worldwide Collection
Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan's 'War 2' has done a business of 214.50 crores at the Indian box office so far. Worldwide, it has earned 330 crores. In this case, 'War 2' is trailing 'Coolie' by 117.5 crores.