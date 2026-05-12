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Orry Takes Fresh Dig at Sara Ali Khan Ahead of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15; Read On
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry grabbed attention before Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after his viral remark about Sara Ali Khan sparked fresh speculation about their strained relationship and ongoing social media tension.
Orry’s Comment Sparks Buzz
Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is already creating headlines before his entry into Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. The internet sensation recently made a cheeky remark during an interview, and many social media users believe it was aimed at Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.
Rohit Shetty Remark Goes Viral
Speaking about working with filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty, Orry joked that if the director could deliver a blockbuster with Sara in Simmba, then he could surely do wonders for him too. The playful statement quickly went viral, with fans calling it another indirect dig at the actress.
Past Fallout Resurfaces
This is not the first time Orry has spoken about his equation with Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In an earlier interview, he revealed that he had unfollowed Sara long ago and had not been in touch with Ibrahim for years, hinting at unresolved personal differences between them.
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Orry Mentions Amrita Singh
Orry also spoke about actress Amrita Singh while discussing the fallout. Without sharing exact details, he claimed he went through “trauma” connected to the family and added that things could improve only if an apology was made in the future.
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