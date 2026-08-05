The teaser for Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy', starring Keerthy Suresh, is out. A tale of friendship tested by caste and violence, the film features music by Ilaiyaraaja and is set for a September 25 release before its TIFF world premiere.

The first teaser of Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy has been unveiled. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy is described as his most emotionally resonant work to date. Set against the backdrop of caste, violence and prejudice, the film follows an enduring friendship pushed to its limits, unfolding as a deeply humane story that explores whether compassion can endure in a world fractured by hate and division. Starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, the film is slated to be released on September 25.

The newly released teaser offers a first glimpse into Dorothy's evocative world, introducing its emotionally charged atmosphere, striking visual language and the quiet intensity that defines Subbaraj's storytelling. Adding to the film's emotional depth is an original score by the Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, marking the legendary composer's milestone 1,540th film. His music is expected to become an integral emotional force within the narrative.

Filmmakers on Bringing 'Dorothy' to the World

Jyoti Deshpande, President, Jio Studios said, "Dorothy has a distinctive cinematic voice, and this teaser captures just enough of its mood and emotional depth to spark curiosity, leaving you wanting to know more. It offers a compelling first glimpse into Karthik's beautifully crafted world with Ilaiyaraaja's music drawing you in. As we prepare for its World Premiere at TIFF, with our multiple Oscar-winning partners at Sikhya Entertainment at the helm, we look forward to introducing this exceptional cinematic experience to audiences from around the world".

Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain, Producers, Sikhya Entertainment, said, "We've always been fans of Karthik Subbaraj's work. He's a master storyteller with the ability to tell deeply human stories through highly entertaining cinema. Knowing how long Dorothy has lived with him, and how deeply he has researched and nurtured this story over the years, makes this journey even more meaningful. We're incredibly proud to help bring that vision to the world alongside our partners at Jio Studios, and excited to finally share this first glimpse as the film begins its journey to its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival."

Karthik Subbaraj, Writer-Director, said, "Sharing the teaser of Dorothy is a special moment for all of us who have lived with this film for years. It is set against the backdrop of rural India in the early '90s, where friendship, compassion and hope are constantly tested by the realities of caste, violence and prejudice. While the world of the film is deeply rooted in a specific place and time, the emotions at its heart are universal. I hope this teaser draws audiences into that world and leaves them curious to discover the story waiting beyond it."

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain in association with Dhammam Films, Dorothy is backed by Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment. (ANI)