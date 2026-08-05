'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden will star in and executive produce 'Trauma', a hostage drama. He plays an ex-medic who must save a London hospital and the PM from terrorists. Prime Video and Paramount+ will stream the series globally.

'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden has been roped in for a pivotal role in a hostage drama, 'Trauma'. As per Variety, streaming giant Prime Video will air the series in the UK and Ireland, while Paramount+ will release it in all other territories globally.

About the Series

The logline for the show reads, "When terrorists seize a busy London Hospital and take the Prime Minister hostage during surgery, former Royal Marines medic turned ER doctor Jim Marchant (Madden) must fight his way through the building to save everyone inside. As he takes the hospital floor by floor, the balance of power shifts--and the building becomes a deadly battle of strategy, nerve, and survival."

Production and Distribution

The show came together through a co-production model brokered by Lionsgate Television and 42 Management & Production, bringing together Prime Video and Paramount+ for distribution. Lionsgate holds a minority stake in 42.

Hannah Blyth, head of content acquisition for TV at Prime Video UK/Ireland, acquired the project for Amazon. Jane Wiseman, head of originals for Paramount+ said, "Trauma is exactly the kind of bold, global and propulsive storytelling we want Paramount+ audiences to experience."

"Geoff Bussetil has crafted a nail-biting thriller that puts our audience inside one impossible night with a hero played by the incredibly talented Richard Madden. We can't wait for viewers around the world to feel their pulse race alongside his."

The Creative Team

Geoff Bussetil (Slow Horses, Scoop, Skins) created the series and serves as writer. Daniel Syrkin (Tehran, Mobland) will direct and executive produce, while Richard Madden will executive produce in addition to starring. Ben Pugh and Ben Cavey of 42 also executive produce, with Chrissy Skinns producing and 42's Chris Kennedy serving as co-producer. (ANI)