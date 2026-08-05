Anil Kapoor dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for Kajol, remembering a memory from their 1999 film 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. He recalled how Kajol's 'blessing' or prediction about him still working at Ramoji Film City came true.

Anil Kapoor's heartfelt wish for Kajol

Actor Anil Kapoor dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for fellow actor Kajol, remembering a cherished memory from their 1999 film 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'. Mentioning that he is currently busy with the shooting of 'Dragon' at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, Kapoor recalled how Kajol's blessings came true in his life.

"It's such a beautiful coincidence that today is your birthday Kajol, and I'm back at Ramoji Film City shooting for Dragon. It brought back a wonderful memory from years ago. We were shooting Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain here, and I remember you telling me, "The way you're working, I'm sure even years from now when I'm married with kids you'll still be right here at Ramoji, shooting and giving your best. I don't know whether you meant it as a joke, a compliment, or a blessing, but I always took it as a blessing. And today, standing here again after all these years, your words came completely true," Anil Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Hoping to work again with Kajol, the actor sent her warm birthday wishes and added, "Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless you always. Have a wonderful year ahead, and I hope we get to work together again very soon. Take care, and happy birthday once again! @kajol." Along with the post, Kapoor also shared a memorable scene from their film.

Kajol celebrates birthday with family and fans

Earlier in the day, Kajol marked her 52nd birthday on Wednesday by giving fans a glimpse of what she called the "first and most useful gift of the day", a pair of dumbbells. Kajol shared a picture of two black dumbbells, hinting at a fitness-focused start to her special day.

"First and most useful gift of the day #burthdayvibes grammar is forgiven today since it's the #specialday," she wrote alongside the picture on her Instagram stories.

Birthday wishes poured in from her family members, friends and fans across social media. Her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, also celebrated the special day with a playful yet heartfelt social media tribute.

"Turns out my best jokes have had the same audience all these years....Happy birthday, @kajol," Ajay wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

A look at Kajol's celebrated career

Kajol, born on August 5, 1974, is among Hindi cinema's most celebrated actors. She made her acting debut with 'Bekhudi' in 1992 before rising to stardom with films such as 'Baazigar', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Gupt', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Fanaa', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Salaam Venky', 'Maa', and 'Sarzameen', among several others.

Expanding her creative journey beyond films, Kajol also hosted a talk show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', which she co-hosted with actor and author Twinkle Khanna. (ANI)