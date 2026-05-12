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How Much Does Kareena Kapoor Khan Pay Taimur and Jeh’s Nanny? Reports Surprise Fans
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s nanny became a familiar face due to constant paparazzi attention around Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Viral reports about her earnings later sparked huge curiosity online.
Celebrity Nanny in Spotlight
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s nanny often made headlines because of the huge public attention around Taimur and Jeh. As paparazzi frequently followed the star kids, their caretaker also became widely recognized. Over time, curiosity about her lifestyle, work routine, and especially her salary grew across social media and entertainment circles.
Reported Salary Details
Several media reports claimed that the nanny earns between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh per month. The amount reportedly depends on overtime duties, travel schedules, and childcare responsibilities. Reports also suggested that extra facilities like transport and flexible arrangements were provided because of the family’s busy lifestyle and constant travel commitments.
Nanny Reacts to Rumours
Lalita D’Silva, who cared for the celebrity children, later reacted to the viral salary discussions in interviews. She joked that people compared her income with the Prime Minister’s salary. While she did not officially confirm the exact figure, she admitted that the rumours became a major talking point online and in entertainment news.
Kareena’s Take on Parenting
Kareena Kapoor Khan never publicly confirmed the exact salary paid to the nanny. However, she once stated that there should be no compromise when it comes to a child’s happiness, safety, and care. Her statement was widely seen as support for professional childcare services despite criticism over the reportedly high payment figures.
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