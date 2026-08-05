Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a health update on Instagram as she recovers from a hip injury. She revealed her days are slower, filled with rest, self-care, family time, and revisiting her wedding photos, adding she's learned to not treat her body like a machine.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently offered fans a candid look into her daily life as she continues to recover from a hip injury. In a candid reflection, the actor, on Instagram, shared how her days have slowed down, with rest, self-care, and quality time with family taking centre stage. "My days are going well... with a lot of sleeping and recovery. Puzzles and some reading and watching some shows doing some very much needed hair care and skin care, and meetings and spending time with family!!" Rashmika wrote.

A Slower Pace of Life

In her note, Rashmika also shared that she has finally found the time to revisit cherished memories from her wedding. "Going through the wedding photos and videos cz I hadn't gotten the proper time till now," she wrote.

Describing her current schedule, Rashmika said she no longer relies on alarms and instead wakes up naturally. She added that she is eating two meals a day while trying not to overindulge. Her days also include puzzles or reading, watching a show, and heading to bed early. "My routine is pretty much wake up, and no more to alarms (yaaay) just wake up when my body tells me to eat 2 meals a day to really really try and not go overboard with the eating," she added.

Reflections on Health

The update comes as fans continue to wish the actor a speedy recovery. Earlier this week, Rashmika shared a lengthy note detailing her health update and opened up about how she has been spending her recovery time at home. The actor revealed that she has been enjoying quiet moments with her family and dogs while focusing on healing. She also admitted that she had been treating her body like a machine and realised the importance of giving it proper care and rest.

"Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine," a part of the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

On the Work Front

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of films, including Mysaa, Ranabaali, Pushpa 3, Animal Park, and Rakka. (ANI)