Orry Gets Bikini Wax Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Fans React to His Prep
Orry has sparked attention ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 with his unusual preparation method. His recent revelation about a personal “pain test” has left fans both surprised and curious online.
Orry's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Prep Revealed
Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has grabbed attention with a quirky revelation ahead of his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The stunt-based reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is known for testing contestants’ fear levels through extreme challenges and physical tasks.
“Test of pain endurance” before entering the show
Orry revealed that he got a bikini wax as part of his unusual preparation for the show. He said it was not just a joke but a personal “test of pain endurance” before facing the stunts. According to him, the experience made him feel more mentally prepared for high-intensity challenges.
Orry says he is excited for extreme stunts
The influencer shared that he is fully excited for the show and ready to take on any challenge that comes his way. He added that the experience is more about discovering his fears than just performing stunts. His comments reflect his playful and fearless approach toward the reality show.
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Mixed reactions ahead of KKK 15 launch
Orry’s statement has sparked curiosity and humor on social media, with fans reacting to his unconventional preparation style. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to feature several celebrities and influencers as they face dangerous stunts. The new season will once again be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
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