Choreographer Bosco Martis has been discharged from a hospital after being admitted for chest congestion. He visited Mount Mary Basilica to offer prayers and shared a post on Instagram, reassuring fans that he is recovering well.

Choreographer Bosco Martis has been discharged from a hospital after nearly a week of medical observation. He was admitted to the hospital after reportedly complaining of chest congestion.

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Before returning home, Bosco Martis visited the Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra to offer prayers.

Sharing a picture from the church on Instagram on Wednesday, Bosco expressed heartfelt gratitude for the love and support he received and reassured fans that he is recovering well. "Just couldn't head home before visiting Mother and offer a prayer of gratitude. Happy to share that I'm discharged, doing well, and recovering. Thank you to my family, friends, my fans and everyone who kept me in their prayers and reached out with so much love. God bless," he posted. https://www.instagram.com/p/DaPrUiYAFFS/?hl=en

Film Industry Reacts

Fans and several members of the film industry flooded the comments section with messages of love and support, wishing Bosco a speedy recovery.

"Hey hope ur doing better !!! Keeping u in my prayers and wishing u good health my friend," choreographer Geeta Kapur commented.

"God bless you dear," actor Gajraj Rao wrote.

Bosco Martis' Popular Choreography

Bosco has choreographed several popular tracks for leading Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from Pathaan and Vicky Kaushal in the hit number 'Tauba Tauba'. (ANI)