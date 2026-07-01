The Toxic teaser isn't just about guns and gangsters; it hints at a story celebrating women's power in a new way. The film, being made in English and Kannada, is set to hit theatres on 26 August 2026. But it has landed in the debate of being allegedly misogynistic and crude.

The entire Indian film industry has been waiting with bated breath for Rocking Star Yash's next move, and it's finally here. After the massive success of KGF, Yash's upcoming film Toxic has set the internet on fire with its new teaser. The special teaser, titled Ladies & Ladies, dropped today, 01 July 2026, and is already creating a massive buzz on social media. The big reveal? This film isn't just about Yash; five powerhouse actresses are joining him in the ring, and the new teaser proves they mean business.

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But there's a twist, the film's teaser claims to be women-specific but packs alleged elements of misogyny, objectification of women and showing female actresses in a gaze that seems disturbing. One single actor fighting a group of women cast with crude commentary has not pleased the audiences. The netizens have reacted heavily, labelling the teaser outdated and disrespectful to women.

Netizens React

This action-drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, features a fantastic line-up of five star actresses in key roles. We're talking about South India's Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Kannada's own pride, Rukmini Vasanth. For fans, seeing these five powerhouses in a single teaser is a festival in itself. But they have pointed out a few loopholes in the teaser and there's no denying that.

A fan expressed concern over the teaser's and wrote on Reddit, "Man what was that Toxic needs to be careful from CBFC."

Another user wrote, "I am pretty confident that yash has shadow directed this film."

Another comment read, "i can’t convince myself that this film was written and directed by a woman it’s SO painfully obvious that this movie is only going to cater to the male gaze."

"Someone was saying that this movie is for women. I don't know how!?" Another fan made compared the teaser to a men's deodorant commercial, writing, “What in the wild stone ad is this?”

What's Wrong With The Teaser?

During the teaser's final moments, Yash is seen packing an entry, and his dialogue has also gone viral. Standing before the female fighters, he asks, "Ladies and ladies... Do you want to come one by one or all at once?" This dialogue, delivered in his signature style, has landed mixed reactions from the netizens. Some feel the teaser is all about sex, rage-baiting, and provoking an alleged misogynistic feel in the movie. The audience is kind of questioning the storyline of the film from the teaser, as it is directed by a female director. Well, it surely will be a test of time to see how the film turns out, but the teaser as a whole has left an unhealthy impression on fans.