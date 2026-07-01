Aamir Khan will attend a special screening of his film Lagaan in Melbourne on July 9 to mark its 25th anniversary. The event will launch the 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as a special curtain-raiser event.

Aamir Khan to Celebrate 25 Years of 'Lagaan' at IFFM

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to attend a special screening of his iconic film Lagaan in Melbourne on July 9 to mark its 25 years, launching the 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) a month ahead of the festival's main programme.

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This year, the festival will kick off its celebrations with a special curtain-raiser event a month ahead of the festival, commemorating 25 years of the Academy Award-nominated classic Lagaan.

Festival Director on Lagaan's Legacy

Speaking about this year's festival, Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange in a press note said, "The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has always celebrated stories that have made a lasting impact on audiences, and there could not have been a better way to begin our 17th edition than by celebrating 25 years of Lagaan. The film is a milestone in Indian cinema and continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences around the world. We are delighted to welcome Aamir Khan to Melbourne for this special celebration and look forward to presenting another memorable edition of the festival that brings together the very best of Indian cinema."

The 17th edition will take place from 13th to 23rd August 2026. (ANI)